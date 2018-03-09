SPASH keeps its streak alive, dispatches Kimberly 71-64 in come- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPASH keeps its streak alive, dispatches Kimberly 71-64 in come-from-behind thriller

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
APPLETON, Wis (WAOW) -

Boys Basketball - Sectional Semifinals
Division 1
SPASH 61 Kimberly 54

Division 2
Marshfield 64 Merrill 59

Division 4
Marathon 78 Auburndale 54

Division 5
Columbus Catholic 63 Assumption 53
 

