A slow warm-up through the weekend

Today: Partly or mostly sunny skies developing

High: 33 Wind: NW around 5

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly.

Low: 13 Wind: Becoming calm

Saturday: Some sun early, then increasing clouds.

High: 35 Wind: Light and variable

There is still not much changing in the weather for the next few days. High temps will remain at or a little below normal. If you are hoping for a nice Spring warm-up, you will have to wait until the middle of next week.

Today will be a lot like yesterday except there will be a little more sun and temps will rise another degree or two. High temps will reach the low 30s and the winds will be out of the northwest around 5 mph. Tomorrow will be a lot like today except that the clouds will increase during the afternoon and high temps will be a degree or two warmer. The mercury should top out in the mid 30s. Sunday will be a lot like Saturday, except there might be a few flurries in the western part of the area and highs will be a degree or two warmer – reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Notice a trend? That trend will be broken on Monday, but not in a big way. Winds will shift to the north and bring slightly cooler weather. There might even be some flurries of light snow showers in the northern and eastern parts of the area. Cooler weather will prevail on Tuesday as well with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The wind will shift to the southwest on Wednesday and that means a warm-up will finally head our way. With mostly sunny skies, high temps should reach the upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday. The southwest wind will continue on Thursday and with a good amount of sun, the mercury should climb into the middle and upper 40s.

Have a pleasant Friday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 9-March 2018