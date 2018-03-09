Baldwin searches for right path to keep key Senate seat

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Sen. Tammy Baldwin is ramping up a re-election campaign aimed at hanging on to a seat in a state that hasn't been kind to Democrats in recent years.

The Wisconsin senator is a top target for Republicans nationwide. They see her as vulnerable in a state where conservative stalwart Scott Walker has been governor for seven years and Republicans have their biggest legislative majorities in decades.

Baldwin annually ranks as one of the Senate's more liberal members. Her first TV ads last week played up her work across the aisle -- including her buy-America plan that President Donald Trump supports and her work with Republican Sen. John McCain on lowering drug costs.

Republicans says Baldwin is dressing herself up as a moderate when she's not.