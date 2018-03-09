North Central Wisconsin gun shop owner speaks out about support for the NRA

After the Parkland, Florida school shooting, a number of national businesses have dropped or cut back support for the National Rifle Association.

Here in north central Wisconsin, there are 10 gun shops who are listed to be members of the NRA Business Alliance.

Tim McAuliffe is the owner of North Coast Arms and Ammo in Minocqua, and is one of them.

"I've been in the business for 31 years," McAuliffe said. "I love the customers and I love the shooting sport."

The NRA Business Alliance gives members benefits that include insurance savings, discounts, and advertisement opportunities.

McAuliffe said there's nothing that would change his mind about the NRA.

"They're fighting for this industry which is going through some pretty tough times right now," he said.

Nationwide major businesses like Delta and United Airlines have fallen out with the NRA. The companies will no longer offer discounts to members.

McAuliffe said he disagrees with those decisions.

"It's going to hurt them in the pocketbook," he said.

Newsline 9 reached out to all 10 business, but only seven confirmed their affiliation.

