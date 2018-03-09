5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal agency says five infants suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, rib and arm in the newborn unit of a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.

The Wisconsin State Journal says UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital in Madison didn't respond to the suspected abuse until early last month, when staff noticed two babies with bruises. An internal investigation revealed two similar cases last year and one from January.

Quoting a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report, the newspaper says the federal agency threatened to cancel its contract with the hospital.

The agency told Meriter in a Feb. 23 letter that the situation "is so serious that it constitutes an immediate threat to patient health safety."

Meriter says it is cooperating with authorities and has implemented new safety measures.