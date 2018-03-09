Former Carroll University professor who called Florida school shooter a hero wants to set record straight

A man charged with threatening Carroll University staff spoke with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV's Colleen Henry by phone from the mental health facility where he's detained.

"Do you think you would ever hurt anyone at Carroll?" Henry asked Timothy Hoeller.

"No, not when I was there, not on any campus," Hoeller said.

Carroll fired Hoeller last spring after a few months on the job.

"What is the psychologist treating your for?" Henry asked.

"Well, I always am bipolar," Hoeller said.

Police said Hoeller faxed the university and the governor, stating "The shooter in Florida was a hero to me. One school shooting is happening after another. This pattern is not going to go away."

Hoeller said he made the comments because the university declined to give him a decent reference.

"If they say that I'm not eligible to return there, they wanted to give me a letter that says I'm not eligible, that will look bad for any other teaching job I do," Hoeller said.

He said police misunderstood why he called the Florida shooter a hero.

"He would be a hero for all of the changes he got. He got all the students to leave school and to go in and lobby for stricter gun registration," he said.

Hoeller has a long record of suing employers and the government. He said he's been arrested several times.

"Disorderly conduct, where somebody misinterpreted what I was saying. Even one became criminal trespassing because I was asked to leave the courthouse by the sheriff," he said.

Hoeller said he's not dangerous, and because of his mental illness, he's banned from buying guns.

Hoeller is also under investigation in Northern Illinois for sending threatening messages to court staff there.