Newman Catholic falls to Black Hawk in WIAA Girls State Basketball semifinals

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team fell 57-31 to Black Hawk in the D5 state semifinals Friday morning at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Poor shooting and a plethora of turnovers proved to be too much for Newman Catholic.

Bailey Butler lead Black Hawk's command with 17 points to lead the Warriors to a 57-31 win.

Black Hawk shot 31 percent in the first half and only turned the ball over 3 times. Newman Catholic turned the ball over 14 times while only shooting 15 percent from the field. Those differences game Black Hawk a 26-9 lead at the break.

In the second half, Newman Catholic drew a quick turnover and drained a three to close the gap to 26-12. Black Hawk's Bailey Butler answered with a three of her own to make it 29-14 Black Hawk.

The Warriors did not look back, extending the lead to 53-28 when reserves came into the game for both squads.

Black Hawk advances to play for the Division 5 state title on Saturday.

Newman Catholic turned the ball over 26 times, compared to only 5 times for Black Hawk

Black Hawk will play the winner of the D5 Bangor-Clayton game.

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team will lead off the WIAA D5 semifinals against Black Hawk Friday morning.

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will call the game along side Caron Townsend.

You can watch all girls games on Newline 9, WAOW.com and the Magic of March app (Apple AppStore and Google Play).