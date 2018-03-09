Pharmacist accused of stealing $10k worth of painkillers, amphetamines

A former Gillett pharmacist faces felony charges, accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of painkillers and amphetamines.

Angela Lane, 39, now lives in Green Bay, free on $10,000 bond. She's charged with theft and fraud for the illegal diversion of medication from the HSHS St. Clare Pharmacy in Gillett.

The Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board has suspended Lane's license to practice.

Court documents say Lane resigned from her position at the pharmacy after she was confronted by coworkers. Her boss told police she admitted to the theft right away.

Lane's position as the "pharmacist in charge" included ordering and receiving controlled substances, and the discrepancies began in 2015 under her name.

Several pages of the investigation lay out how the pharmacy lost a total of $9,757.66 worth of inventory— which officials attribute to Lane's theft.

The hospital did not disclose its method of tracking controlled substances.

“It was brought to our attention that a Hospital Sisters Health System – Eastern Wisconsin Division employee was possibly involved in an impropriety. We investigated the report and took the appropriate steps to notify law enforcement. Because this matter involves a former employee, we are unable to share additional information,” Angela Deja, Public Relations Coordinator for HSHS-Eastern WI Division, said in part of a statement.

Lane declined our interview request but told Andrea Hay she's innocent and the Oconto County District Attorney's criminal complaint is “full of lies.”

In February, she pleaded not guilty.

Lane will be back in court next month for a pre-trial conference.