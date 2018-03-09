SPASH student faces disorderly conduct charges following threat

Police are investigating an incident involving a Stevens Point Area Senior High student who made a gun threat at school.

After investigating, officers determined the threat was not credible, and that student safety was never at risk. The male student who made the comment faces disorderly conduct charges, Stevens Point Police said Friday.

A parent posted on Facebook, claiming the student said he would "get his gun and shoot," and used an offensive word to describe people of color. Police did not confirm those exact words, but Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner called the comment "extremely inappropriate." The SPASH principal called it "reckless, insensitive and inappropriate."

The following letter from SPASH principal Jon Vollendorf was sent to parents Thursday evening.

SPASH Families, Earlier today, we were made aware of a reckless, insensitive, and inappropriate comment made by one of our students. Student safety is our first concern and school administrators worked with the Stevens Point Police Department to determine that the comment made did not endanger or threaten the safety of students or staff. SPASH has been and continues to be committed to creating a welcoming and safe learning environment for all students. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

The Stevens Point School District told Newsline 9 there was additional police presence at the school Friday as a precaution.

