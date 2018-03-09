Father pleads not guilty to reckless homicide in son's diabetes death

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 49-year-old father accused of failing to properly manage and treat his son's diabetes, leading to his death, pleaded not guilty Friday, and a judge reduced his bail for being freed from jail, according to online Marathon County court records.

Robert Glazner is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the Aug. 4 death of 15-year-old Bryden Glazner. No trial date was immediately set.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was vomiting the night before he died and his father did not do enough to make sure the teen was checking his blood-sugar levels and may have needed insulin. The boy's last sugar reading was done two days before he died.

The teen was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2014, the complaint said, characterizing the father as resistant to being educated on how to treat the disease and telling one nurse she had "no right to advise him that he needed to attend diabetes education," only a judge could do that.

The teen's parents were divorced, and they shared custody of him, the complaint said. The boy's grandmother found his body at her home on Parcher Street, where the father and son were also living, the complaint said. The father was arrested in Sheboygan Falls.

Glazner has been in jail, unable to post a $100,000 cash bond, court records indicate.

Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson reduced that Friday to a $100,000 signature bond with the first $10,000 being paid in cash with his parents co-signing for it, he live with them and he be put on electronic monitoring, court records said.

The maximum punishment for second-degree reckless homicide is 25 years in prison.

It's the second recent high profile case in Marathon County of a parent being charged in a child's death because of neglecting the dangers of diabetes.

In March 2008, Dale and Leilani Neumann of Weston prayed rather than seek medical care for their 11-year-old daughter, who died of an undiagnosed but treatable form of diabetes.

Prosecutors contended the Neumanns recklessly killed their youngest of four children by ignoring obvious symptoms of severe illness as she became too weak to speak, eat, drink or walk. They said the couple had a legal duty to take the girl to a doctor but relied totally on prayer for healing.

A jury convicted each parent of second-degree reckless homicde and they were sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years' probation.