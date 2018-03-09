Two fleeing police captured after breaking into Kronenwetter home

KRONENWETTER (WAOW) - A man and woman fleeing police broke into a Kronenwetter home while people living there slept and, with the help of a K-9, the suspects were arrested without incident, Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh said.

The incident happened about 12:20 a.m. Friday and began with a vehicle pursuit in Rothschild. The vehicle lost control and crashed on East Nelson Road in Kronenwetter following a chase of speeds up to 100 mph, McHugh said.

Jaquise Jackson, 24, and Joshua Bracey, 24, ran from the scene, and about two blocks away, they dashed into a three-season porch attached to a home, McHugh said. A K-9 tracked them and officers found them hiding behind some furniture.

"The officer could see legs sticking out," McHugh said. "That is what we call a clue in our line of work."

Police got access to the home by waking up a family of four who had been sleeping, he said. "I would imagine they were shocked. I am sure they were pretty surprised."

Jackson and Bracey are from the Milwaukee area and were wanted on some Waukesha County arrest warrants, the police chief said.