Antigo native cheesemaker lands top 20 at world cheese competition

An Antigo native and cheesemaker is a finalist in the World Championship Cheese Contest, according to the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Mike Matucheski and his team from Plymouth-based Sartori Company made the top 20 with two Sartori cheeses: Pastorale Blend and Reserve Espresso.

This year, 3,402 entries came from 27 nations and 32 states.

At last year’s championships, Matucheski’s Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano was named the nation’s top cheese, according to the Wisconsin Foundation.

Cheese has always had a special meaning to Matucheski.

As a child, he helped his grandmother to make farmer’s cheese and recalls the pungent aroma from Antigo’s Kraft cheese plant wafting through his high school, the foundation said.

Matucheski eventually became a cheesemaker’s helper at the Kraft plant, which later became Antigo Cheese and finally Sartori Company.

“I learned along the way to push boundaries," Matucheski said. "Using skill and passion, I grabbed opportunities."