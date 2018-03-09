Tranquil weather to continue this weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy across the northern and northeastern parts of the area; mainly clear elsewhere. Cold.

Low: 8 Wind: light W/NW becoming N/NE

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy early, then some increase in clouds. A bit warmer.

High: 35 Wind: light East

Even though it was a bit cool today for early March, the sunshine and light winds made for a pleasant afternoon. Highs ranged from the low to mid 30s.

The quiet conditions continue tonight, so it will be cold again.

The active storm track will generally be located outside of Wisconsin the next several days, so little stormy weather is expected through the end of next week. The temperature pattern will remain at or near seasonal levels through Tuesday, with a warming trend forecast thereafter.

A low pressure system will move from the Plains through the southern Midwest later Saturday and Sunday, throwing some cloud cover over the area, but not likely to produce any snowfall. There will be a chance of flurries or a few snow showers Monday into Tuesday as a trough of low pressure tracks through. A bit better chance of precipitation, perhaps in the form of rain showers, will be possible later next week into the weekend.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 9, 2018