Tucker the therapy dog helps Rosholt students

Tucker the therapy dog makes his way through the halls of Rosholt Elementary and Middle schools.

The mixed-breed dog has his bed, food and water in room 52, behind Ms. Hankes' desk.

The first-year special education teacher and UW-Stevens Point graduate put her dog through proper training so he could be a therapy dog for her students.

"It's been my dream so I'm just happy it can be a dream come true," Middle School Teacher, Abby Hankes said.

A dream come true not only for Ms. Hankes but also for her students.

"When I stand out in the halls, it's like I'm not even there," Hankes said. "I'm like the chauffeur and Tucker is the rock star."

Multiple students said Tucker calms them down.

"When you're frustrated you just pet him and he takes your frustration out," Devin, an eighth-grader at Rosholt Middle School said.

One student who did not want to be named said Tucker distracts her from being bullied.

"I get picked on at school a lot and Tucker's always there for me," she said. "I get calmed down by him and then I get to take him for walks and cuddle with him, it's very fun."

Hankes said Tucker helps improve her students' skills.

"Environmental, social, behavioral, and then it also impacts the children's reading," she said. "Their comprehension, their fluency and I've seen a decrease in behaviors."

Braeden, a sixth-grader at Rosholt Middle School, said Tucker is just one example of how Ms. Hankes cares for her students.

"She helps us a lot to the point where there's no way we could re-pay her," he said.

Hankes said students get five minutes of 'Tucker Time' at the end of class if they behaved all period.