Report: Packers trade CB Demarious Randall to Cleveland Browns for QB Deshone Kizer, teams also swap draft picks

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report that the Packers are trading cornerback Damarious Randall to the Browns.

In exchange for Randall, the Packers get QB Deshone Kizer. In addition, both teams swapped picks in the 4th and 5th round in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The embattled corner had 4 interceptions last season (3 came in 3 consecutive weeks), but was also a headache for coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers staff.

Randall was sent to the locker room during a Week 4 win over the Bears at Lambeau Field. After the season, Randall made negative comments about the state of the team to which McCarthy responded in the media that Randall needed to "clean his own house."

Randall had 10 interceptions in his first threes season in Green Bay. But many of his interceptions caroms or were thrown directly to him by opposing quarterbacks.