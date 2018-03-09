Stuff-A-Truck event held in Wausau

Trig's hosted its eighth annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive in Wausau Friday.

It benefits surrounding food pantries like the Neighbors' Place.

Every two weeks, one thousand families in need visit the facility. The executive director greatly appreciates those who donate.

"It's a community effort and we've been blessed with the years to have a tremendously generous community as far as the people and businesses that make their home here," said Tom Rau from the Neighbors' Place.

Organizers say they're on track to raise more than $17,000 in donations this year.