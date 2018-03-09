Pointers' NCAA run comes to an end in Sweet 16, fall to No. 1 Whitman 65-55

After a magical run for the better part of two and a half months, the UWSP men's basketball season comes to an end in the NCAA Sweet 16. Saturday night, UWSP turned the ball over 22 times in a 65-55 loss to No. 1 Whitman.

"Nobody had us a team that could lead the WIAC from start to finish, nobody had us winning the WIAC tournament, or making the NCAA much less a Sweet 16," head coach Bob Semling said of his team. "They've checked so many boxes and they've accomplished so much."

"They've put Stevens Point back where we're supposed to be."

Junior guard Drew Fredrickson led the Pointers with 14 points on four triples. He also added four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Classmate Mark Nelson chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and an assist.

