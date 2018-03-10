Catch live state basketball games on Facebook, WAOW.com - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Catch live state basketball games on Facebook, WAOW.com

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Due to technical issues streaming on the Magic of March app, you can see live games through Facebook Live on our WAOW Newsline 9 Facebook page and WAOW.com.

We thank you for your patience and hope to have full capabilities back on our site as soon as possible.

The Amherst Falcons will take on the Marshall Cardinals today at 2:30. You can see this game on Newsline 9, WAOW.com and WAOW Newsline 9 Facebook page.

