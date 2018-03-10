Amherst girls aim for third state championship - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amherst girls aim for third state championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Amherst Falcons are set to take on Marshall Cardinals for the D3 state championship Saturday afternoon.

A win would make this the third state crown in Amherst program history.

Athlete of the Week Heather Pearson lead the Falcons in Thursday's semifinals 45-32 win over Saint Thomas More.

The UW-Oshkosh commit tallied 17 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. 

With the win, Amherst improves to 25-1 on the year.

Saturday's game is set to tip at 2:30 p.m. on Newsline 9. Catch all WIAA State Tournament games on Newsline 9 or check out the live stream on WAOW.com or Facebook HERE.

