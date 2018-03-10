Report: Packers trading Damarious Randall to Browns for QB

Multiple sources are reporting that the Green Bay Packers are trading cornerback Damarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns for second year quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The embattled corner Randall had 4 interceptions last season (3 came in 3 consecutive weeks), but was also a headache for coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers staff.

Randall was sent to the locker room during a Week 4 win over the Bears at Lambeau Field. After the season, Randall made negative comments about the state of the team to which McCarthy responded in the media that Randall needed to "clean his own house."

Randall had 10 interceptions in his first threes season in Green Bay. But many of his interceptions caroms or were thrown directly to him by opposing quarterbacks.

DeShone Kizer was a second round pick for the Browns and started 15 games last season. He ranked 32nd in the league in the QB rating at 60.5.

Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley ranked 30th in the league.

Kizer had 11 touchdowns. Three of those TDs were in the overtime loss to the Packers last December.

Kizer has three years left on his rookie deal. Hundley is entering the final year of his contract.

Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 14.