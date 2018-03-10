9-year-old girl shot, killed in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.More >>
A man and woman fleeing police broke into a Kronenwetter home while people living there slept and, with the help of a K-9, the suspects were arrested without incident, Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh said.
A kidnapping has led to an hours-long police standoff on Milwaukee's north side.
Police are investigating an incident involving a Stevens Point Area Senior High student who made a gun threat at school.
The man who killed three women after a daylong siege at a Northern California veterans home had trouble adjusting to regular life after he returned from the Afghanistan war and had been kicked out of the treatment program designed to help him.
