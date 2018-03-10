9-year-old girl shot, killed in Milwaukee

A 9-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon in a shooting inside a home on the city's northwest side.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, officers began questioning the girl's parents after responding to the 12:10 p.m. shooting inside a home near North 38th Street and West Ruby Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear.

The girl was pronounced dead at an area hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.