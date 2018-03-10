Sources: Man who died in explosion had extensive knowledge of chemicals

The man who died in Monday's apartment blast in Beaver Dam had extensive knowledge of chemicals, sources told our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV, which is not naming him because law enforcement officials have not confirmed his identity yet.

The dramatic steps taken this week to neutralize the danger inside a Beaver Dam apartment showed just how concerned investigators were about the quiet man who was killed there.

A team of explosives experts Wednesday afternoon detonated some highly-volatile chemicals at a Beaver Dam apartment where a man was killed in an explosion earlier this week.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said a news conference Wednesday the chemicals could not be removed from the apartment because of their volatility, so the specialists conducted a controlled detonation around 2:00 PM. Some tenants at the complex have been displaced since Monday's explosion.

Kreuziger says the investigation involving federal, state and local authorities continues into why the man possessed a significant amount of explosives.

The police chief was joined at the news conference by officials from the FBI, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the city. He did not take any questions.