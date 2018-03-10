Breezy and cooler early this week

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible mainly north of Wausau.

Low: 24 Wind: Light W becoming NW~5

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy. 30% chance of a few light snow showers.

High: 36 Wind: NW 10-16

Tranquil weather has been the rule lately and for the most part that will stick around well into the week. However, we will have a bit stronger northwest winds to deal with Monday into Tuesday as a storm system churns off to our east. This will help drive in somewhat cooler conditions along with a chance of a few light snow showers Monday into early Tuesday. The low Sunday night should be in the low to mid 20s with highs Monday in the mid 30s. Again, it looks like any flurries will end Tuesday morning followed by partly sunny skies and northwest wind around 10-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 10s with highs around 31.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a lot of sunshine. After a cool start near 15, the high should reach 41. Even warmer air will push in by Thursday as southwest winds develop. It should be an enjoyable day with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds will return Friday as the next weather system pushes in. This will provide a 40% chance of light rain showers especially in the afternoon. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s. At this point Saturday is looking partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

There could be another storm system to deal with by next Sunday and Monday, the 19th-20th. We have a chance of rain late Sunday perhaps changing to snow Sunday night or Monday. However, that is still a low confidence situation that far out, so please monitor here for updates.

Enjoy your Sunday evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 11-March 2018