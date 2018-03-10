More clouds but seasonal temperatures to end the weekend

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 16 Wind: Calm

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries.

High: 37 Wind: Bec. W around 5

Scattered flurries and seasonal temperatures for the next few days, with a warm up by midweek.

High pressure has been in control of our weather for much of today, bringing us plenty of sunshine. However, clouds will be on the increase tonight as a low passes by to the south. Temperatures look to fall into the teens in Central WI and upper single digits in the Northwoods as winds turn calm. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Sunday with scattered flurries and highs reaching into the mid to upper 30s.

A disturbance will drop into the Great Lakes region from Canada on Monday and Tuesday, bringing some cooler temperatures slightly above freezing for highs. We'll see breezy northerly winds on Monday, generating lake effect snow/rain showers, primarily in the Northwoods. A few flurries will linger into early Tuesday, but clouds will gradually start to break up later in the day into the overnight hours. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 40s return to the area on Wednesday and will rise into the mid to upper 40s on Thursday with continued sunshine.

A weak disturbance passing by on Friday could generate a few isolated showers, but temperatures will still rise into the 40s, but slightly cooler weather works into the area for next Saturday with breezy conditions and decreasing clouds.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 3:15 p.m. March 10th, 2018