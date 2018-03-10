Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Time's really flying this weekend across most of the United States.

That's because the shift from standard time to daylight saving time officially takes place at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. With the spring forward, you lose out an hour's sleep Saturday night. Daylight lasts longer into the evening but takes an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week, and Congress goes along.

It's a good time now to consider installing fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

