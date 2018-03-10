Amherst girls basketball falls short in championship game - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Amherst girls basketball falls short in championship game

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Amherst Falcons girls basketball team fell to the Marshall Cardinals 63-55 Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons were looking for their third title in program history when they headed to the D3 state championship game Saturday afternoon.

Three Marshall freshman and free throws changed the game in Marshall's favor.

