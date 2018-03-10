Local residents bowled for Big Brothers & Big Sister's

Many members of the Big Brother and Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin gathered for their biggest event of the year Saturday.

The 'Bowl for Kids Sake 2018' brings in funds to help local children be matched with a mentor.

Some of the funding towards goes to thorough background checks, enrollment interviews and recruitment of members.

Event organizers said the program has been helping area kids with different kinds of needs since 1976.

"We serve kids that are struggling, socially, emotionally, academically and behaviorally," development director Linda Koepke said. "We put them in a match relationship with adult positive role model."

She said despite the struggles that the kids are dealing with, it's crucial for them to have someone to help them overcome these challenges.

"These kids in our community need someone to help them,support them and make them the best little human beings they can be," Koepke said.

Young members of the organizations said it helps kids to have someone to lean on.

"Your big is kind of like another parent,and they help you and it is good to just trust them," 11-year-old Alanna Racine said.

Alanna has been with the program for four years.

"My parents are divorced and it is kinds special to have another person to talk to," Racine said.

Her big sister in the organization said despite being a mom, she wanted to find other ways to help out in the community.

"I have a son who is almost 18, so I wanted to be able to hang out with some children again," Dona Sharf said.

She said helping kids like Racine makes her feel that she is giving back the best way possible.

" It just really helps me and makes me feel good to be a part of her life and to help her anyway I can, her and her family," Sharf said.

The organization raised over 40-thousand dollars over the course of three days.

Newsline 9 had a team at the event and took on the Midwest Communications team. Newsline 9 is a proud partner with Big Brother and Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin.