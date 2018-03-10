Nature enthusiasts attend 8th annual Central Wisconsin RV & Camping show

Hundreds of outdoor and nature enthusiasts gathered at the eighth annual Central Wisconsin RV and Camping show.

Exhibits took over the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center displaying everything that is needed for a successful camping trip.

The exhibit included basic tents to glamorous RVs.

One vendor said the exhibit is something for everyone to enjoy.

"I did go camping as a child and it was nothing like this," Lisa Rouse the director of marketing for Greenway RV said. "So now you have the amenities, you have your own sheets, your own bedding and you're not in a motel and you are spending that time together as a family, so now you are surrounded by all the comforts of home."

The show will be continuing through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center.