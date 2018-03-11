SPASH run ends one game shy of Madison in loss to Oshkosh North - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPASH run ends one game shy of Madison in loss to Oshkosh North

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Boys Basketball - Sectional Finals

Division 1
Oshkosh North 57 SPASH 42

Division 2
La Crosse Central 72 Marshfield 52

Division 4
Marathon 60 Shiocton 48

Division 5 
GB N.E.W. Lutheran 57 Columbus Catholic 56

