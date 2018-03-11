Milwaukee woman taken hostage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee woman taken hostage

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law

    Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:51:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a...
    People across partisan lines aren't satisfied with gun restrictions signed into law by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.More >>
    People across partisan lines aren't satisfied with gun restrictions signed into law by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.More >>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:50:56 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...
    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>

  • Shooter saw vets program as path to heal after deployment

    Shooter saw vets program as path to heal after deployment

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:50:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d...
    The former Army soldier who police say killed three employees at a veterans treatment center in California saw the program as a path to heal after struggling to readjust from Afghanistan deployment.More >>
    The former Army soldier who police say killed three employees at a veterans treatment center in California saw the program as a path to heal after struggling to readjust from Afghanistan deployment.More >>
    •   

 MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say Milwaukee police negotiators and a tactical team are on the scene of a standoff at a home where police rescued a female hostage.

Police say the incident began early Friday when three men entered a home, kidnapped a man and woman and took them to another home.

After shots were fired inside the second home, police rescued the woman and arrested two men. A child was also removed from the home.

Police say a 34-year-old man remains holed up with weapons, including an assault rifle.

Authorities say the man has a criminal record and told police he would not go back to jail. Family members have worked with police in an attempt to persuade

him to come out.

Communication with him ended about 1 a.m. Saturday.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.