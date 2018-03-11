Man kills girlfriend and baby before pointing the gun at himself

Sunday, March 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:50:56 GMT
(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:50:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man passes by damaged windows, the morning after a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with the d...
The former Army soldier who police say killed three employees at a veterans treatment center in California saw the program as a path to heal after struggling to readjust from Afghanistan deployment.More >>
The former Army soldier who police say killed three employees at a veterans treatment center in California saw the program as a path to heal after struggling to readjust from Afghanistan deployment.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:50:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a...
People across partisan lines aren't satisfied with gun restrictions signed into law by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.More >>
People across partisan lines aren't satisfied with gun restrictions signed into law by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:42:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Google Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker are sworn in for ...
Social media offers a dark space for political campaigns where journalists can't observe.More >>
Social media offers a dark space for political campaigns where journalists can't observe.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:20:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine. Members of Maine's baby-eel fishing industry are expecting high prices for the fish in 2018 due to a lack...
Members of Maine's baby eel fishing industry are expecting high prices for the fish this year because of a lack of the eels on the international market.More >>
Members of Maine's baby eel fishing industry are expecting high prices for the fish this year because of a lack of the eels on the international market.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:12:02 GMT
An airship aficionado's memorabilia collection documenting the history of lighter-than-air flight is headed to the hometown of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and birthplace of its iconic blimps.More >>
An airship aficionado's memorabilia collection documenting the history of lighter-than-air flight is headed to the hometown of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and birthplace of its iconic blimps.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:11:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Activist Paul Kendrick arrives at federal court in Portland, Maine. Kendrick, who’s being sued over his claims that a Haiti orphanage founder is a serial pedophile says he’s mo...
A Maine activist being sued over claims that a Haiti orphanage founder sexually abused boys says more accusers are coming forward.More >>
A Maine activist being sued over claims that a Haiti orphanage founder sexually abused boys says more accusers are coming forward.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:11:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file). FILE--In this Jan. 16, 2013, file photo, assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield, Ill. Recent mass shootings spurred Congress to try to improve the background check syste...
Experts say federal legislation may be of little help for fractured background check system used during gun purchases.More >>
Experts say federal legislation may be of little help for fractured background check system used during gun purchases.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:11:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...
People who knew him say the Army veteran who killed three women in California had long dreamed of serving his country but his skill as a marksman led to dangerous missions in Afghanistan that left him anxious and...More >>
People who knew him say the Army veteran who killed three women in California had long dreamed of serving his country but his skill as a marksman led to dangerous missions in Afghanistan that left him anxious and wary when he came back home.More >>
Sunday, March 11 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:11:18 GMT
(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...
The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third...More >>
The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.More >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise