A closer look at the bright spot in the sky Saturday afternoon

Late Saturday afternoon, you may have noticed something in the sky in central Wisconsin that looked similar to a balloon or maybe a planet. Many thought it was a weather balloon floating up in the sky, however, Newsline 9 meteorologists said weather balloons go up at 6 p.m.

Tim Bubla, a Navy veteran and National Weather Service volunteer out of the Plover area was able to offer some insight on that sight in the sky.

"The lights over central Wisconsin were caused by Military Aircraft flying at or near the speed of sound," said Bubla. "As an aircraft approaches or breaks the sound barrier, a cloud develops around the aircraft called a vapor cone."

Bubla said what people were actually seeing in the sky is the sun's rays shining through the vapor cloud that the aircraft leaves behind as it approaches the speed of sound.

"This vapor cone is especially more pronounced when the weather conditions are right with humidity. As the sun sets or rises, the suns rays are shining on this vapor cone at the right angle to give it a more brilliant light in the sky," said Bubla.

Bubla said Plover and Stevens Point are on the flight path for military aircraft from Volk Field.

We reached out to Volk Field to see if there was a military aircraft in the area, however they have not returned our messages.