UPDATE: Police: 9-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot by brother

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police say a 9-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her brother.

The girl was shot inside a home on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday. Police say the brother is a minor and was taken to Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

Police say the girl's parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges. Police will present the case to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office in the coming days.

