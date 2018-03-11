Wisconsin high school coach joins national hall of fame

ELK MOUND, Wis. (AP) -- A longtime high school coach in Wisconsin has been added to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Dan Pedersen tells The Leader-Telegram that the prestigious honor is "beyond humbling." Pedersen spent almost 40 years coaching football, basketball and track at Elk Mound High School. He retired after the 2012 football season.

Jake Morris is the 1992 state player of the year who had a record-setting career as a running back at North Dakota State. He says Pedersen "had all the right qualities and demeanor" as a coach.

Pedersen's football record included 10 Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles and a 45-game conference winning streak. His basketball teams won 360 games and went to 12 conference championships, including two trips to the state finals.