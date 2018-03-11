Dane County Region Airport could get solar energy project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Officials in a southern Wisconsin county have proposed a large solar energy project.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County is seeking proposals from private partners to build the project on land just north of the Dane County Regional Airport. The project would generate 8 megawatts of electricity on 41 acres of airport-owned property.

The project would generate about three times more energy than a solar operation in Beloit, which is currently the largest in the region.

It's uncertain how long the project would take, how many solar panels would be used or how much money the project would cost because proposals are still being developed.

The airport currently has two solar installations to help offset the cost of energy, but the new project would be 80 times larger.