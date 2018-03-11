WIAA boys state basketball bracket released, Marathon to face Clear Lake

Marathon (22-4) is headed to the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2011.

The Red Raiders powered to a 60-48 victory over Shiocton, who was bidding to make it to state for the first time in school history, in the Division 4 sectional championship on Saturday at Wausau East.

Marathon is seeded No. 3 and will face No. 2 Clear Lake in the Division 4 quarterfinals at the Kohl Center on Thursday. Tip off is set for 8:15 p.m.