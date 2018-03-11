Marquette left out of 2018 NCAA Tournament

Marquette anxiously awaited it's NCAA tournament fate Sunday night, but the Golden Eagles did not hear their name called during the Selection Sunday bracket reveal.

The Golden Eagles miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the third time in head coach Steve Wojciechowski's four-year tenure.

Marquette's odds of going dancing looked shaky following its 94-70 loss to top seeded Villanova in the Big East quarterfinals.

The bubble shrank earlier on Sunday. Davidson's 58-57 win over Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 championship game secured the Wildcats and automatic bid to the Dance; that meant another team on the bubble would be out.

The Big East had six schools make the field: Villanova, Xavier, Providence, Creighton, Seton Hall and Butler.

"I think the Big East is the best conference in the country," Wojciechowski said. "We had 70% of our teams in the tournament last year. And this year the league's a lot better. I mean, that's saying something."

The Golden Eagles finished this season with a 19-13 record.