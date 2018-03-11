Denmark Boy Scout troop celebrates achievement of Eagle Scout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Boy Scouts of Denmark Troop 1052 came together on Saturday to celebrate the accomplishments of one of its members.

Alex Sidwell, a boy with special needs from Denmark, earned his Eagle Scout badge.

Few Boy Scouts achieve this highest advancement, as it is a major commitment to the community.

Sidwell has been working hard with the Boy Scouts since he was about 10, earning a number of merit badges along the way.

His troop master hopes that the leadership skills will help him accomplish good in the world.

"An Eagle Scout is very special, hopefully he keeps on learning and becoming a leader like we teach them," said Eugene Daoust, Scout Master for Troop 1052.

"It keeps me busy, I like helping people, it keeps me motivated," said Sidwell.

As an Eagle Scout, Sidwell can now be an assistant scout master or Junior leader and help other earn their Eagle Scout Badge.