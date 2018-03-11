Top 5 Plays of the Week: Mar. 11, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union:

No. 5 – Marshfield's Seth Anderson nails the triple at the top of the key to cut into La Crosse Central's lead.

No. 4 – Dons pick off Lutheran, Nick Malov leads the break and Noah Hansen is rewarded with the bucket.

No. 3 – Amherst in the state championship game, Gina Jensen nails the triple with one minute left to get within one point.

No. 2 – Cameron Schilling off the one dribble pull up hits the jay to break the tie.

No. 1 – SPASH's Drew Blair gives the Panthers their first lead in the second half at the end of the game with the three-pointer.