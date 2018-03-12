Not as blustery later this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy with flurries possible.

Low: 17 Wind: NW around 10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Spotty flurries possible.

High: 30 Wind: NW 10-20

March is a fickle time of the year. When the sun is out bright and you are out of the wind, it feels pretty nice. Then a bank of clouds and gusty winds roll in with some flurries, and you would swear it is February again. That is the type of weather we will continue to deal with through Tuesday. In fact it will be about 5 or 6 degrees cooler as chilly air pours in from Canada. Lows Monday night will reach the 10s with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph Monday night and 10 to 20 mph Tuesday.

Wednesday looks pretty nice with a lot of sunshine. It will still be chilly in the morning with lows around 15 but it should warm up to near 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be rather pleasant as well with high pressure still in control. Look for plenty of sunshine with lows in the low 20s and highs in the lower 40s.

The weekend should see more cloud cover work in as a low pressure system in the Central Plains starts pushing moisture at us. At this point we just have a slight chance of some very light rain and snow in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday. Highs should still reach the mid 40s.

The main part of that storm in the Plains will push up toward Illinois Monday and so our chance of some rain and snow will increase. With a brisk east wind off Lake Michigan our temperatures may struggle to get up to about 40. It is possible that some light snow could linger into next Tuesday.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 12-March 2018