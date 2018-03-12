Quiet weather continues for the work week

Today: A bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A 30% chance of light snow showers, mainly in the Northwoods.

High: 36 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy with flurries possible.

Low: 17 Wind: NW around 10

Tuesday: A few flurries possible early, otherwise partly cloudy and colder.

High: 30 Wind: NW 10-20

Most of the active weather over the next few days will; be on the east and west coasts of the U.S. Not much will be happening in the middle of the nation except a slow warm-up.

Before the warm-up, we will have to endure a couple of somewhat chilly days. Today will be about as warm as yesterday but there will be more of a breeze out of the northwest, so that will add a little chill to the air. In addition we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. High temps will be in the mid 30s.

The northwest wind will continue tomorrow and it will be colder. High temps will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s. A couple of flurries could be around in the morning, otherwise it should be dry.

The warm-up begins on Wednesday and above normal temps should stick around through Sunday. Highs will top out around 40 on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Right now, Thursday and Friday look to be the best days of the week with a good amount of sunshine, not too much wind, and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Highs will once again be in the 40s over the weekend, but there will be more clouds and a small chance of rain on Saturday.

Have a pleasant Monday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 12-March 2018