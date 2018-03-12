Person of interest in Wausau murder case pleads not guilty on felony domestic charges

A man, considered a person of interest in a Wausau homicide has pleaded not guilty to two felony domestic charges.

Lee Franck, 56, is charged with disorderly conduct against his former girlfriend.

In February, court records show the two got into an argument where both of the girlfriend's parents were also there.

Days later, the woman's father was found dead in his garage on Wausau's East side.

Police said the disorderly conduct charges came as they investigated the homicide.

Franck entered his official pleas of not guilty on both charges on Monday.

"The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, the court found probable cause to bind over for trial and we proceeded to arraignment where the defendant officially entered his pleas of not guilty," District Attorney, Theresa Wetzsteon.

Franck requested a speedy trial on the domestic abuse charges.

His attorney declined to comment on the case.

The District Attorney said authorities are still investigating the homicide and Franck is still a person of interest.

He has not been charged with that crime.

**In an earlier version of this story, a woman misidentified herself to Newsline 9 as Mr. Franck's mother. Her quote has been removed.**