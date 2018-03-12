Close to $40,000 raised at Bowl for Kids Sake

Close to $40,000 was raised this year at Bowl for Kids Sake in Weston!

The annual event benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin. The total amount raised over three days was $39,962.96. That's $2,000 more than the amount raised in 2017.

Some of the funding goes toward background checks, enrollment interviews and recruitment of members.

Event organizers said the program has been helping area kids with different kinds of needs since 1976.

Newsline 9 had a team at the event and took on the Midwest Communications team. Newsline 9 is a proud partner with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin.