Girl, 17, arrested in Tomahawk stabbing

A 17-year-old girl is behind bars after stabbing a victim multiple times in the leg and arm, according to the Tomahawk Police Department.

Officials say the domestic incident happened Friday afternoon between Francine Reinke and a guest at the home on West Lincoln Avenue. The name of the victim was not released.

Reinke said she wanted to kill the male victim, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. She told police she was trying to defend herself, but a witness told authorities the victim was not attacking her, according to the complaint.

They say the victim was treated by EMS.

Police say while they were arresting Reinke she kicked one of the officers in the groin.

She's been charged with attempt to commit homicide, substantial battery, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and recklessly endangering safety.

A judge ordered a $5,000 bond for Reinke Monday in Lincoln County court.