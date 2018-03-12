Area schools to join national walkout after Florida school shooting

Students in central Wisconsin plan to take part in a national school walkout on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

D.C. Everest in Weston, Marshfield High School and Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids plan to have some type of walkout later this week.

At D.C. Everest, students will gather around the flag pole at the main entrance and observe 17 minutes of silence to honor the victims.

An organizer told Newsline 9 there will be no political protest of any sort, just paying tribute to the lives lost on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"We're not doing this as a political statement, taking either side of the gun debate or any other political debates," senior Noah Witte said. "We're just doing this more to honor and remember the students of Parkland."

Witte said a Facebook page has been made for Wednesday's event. He said more than 200 students plan to take part.

Organizers who called for a nationwide student walkout after the school massacre say they are trying to gain support for stricter gun laws.