UPDATE: Curiosity surrounding object over Central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Curiosity surrounding object over Central Wisconsin

Posted:
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Curiosity continues over what was in the sky over central Wisconsin this weekend. 

Our sister station in Green Bay reports a parachute from a weather balloon was found in Outagamie County Sunday morning. It belongs to Raven Aerostar of Sioux Falls, SD. Newsline 9 has reached out to the company to see if that could have been what was in the sky.

Michael Habeck, of Wisconsin Rapids, sent in a clear picture of the object. He emailed the NWS in Green Bay and officials there said it appears to be a balloon, but not one of their balloons.

Initially, NWS volunteer Tim Bubla thought it might have been a vapor cone from an aircraft. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.