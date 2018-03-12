UPDATE: Curiosity surrounding object over Central Wisconsin

Curiosity continues over what was in the sky over central Wisconsin this weekend.

Our sister station in Green Bay reports a parachute from a weather balloon was found in Outagamie County Sunday morning. It belongs to Raven Aerostar of Sioux Falls, SD. Newsline 9 has reached out to the company to see if that could have been what was in the sky.

Michael Habeck, of Wisconsin Rapids, sent in a clear picture of the object. He emailed the NWS in Green Bay and officials there said it appears to be a balloon, but not one of their balloons.

Initially, NWS volunteer Tim Bubla thought it might have been a vapor cone from an aircraft.