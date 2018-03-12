Wausau Women's Club learns about a day in the life of a meteorologist

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Members of the Wausau Women's Club spent time with Newsline 9 Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel to learn about forecasting the weather.

The group met at 2510 Restaurant in Wausau on Monday.

"We like learning about the community and the people living in it," said group president Grace Berg.

The organization has a long history in Wausau.

"We have been around for 141-years," Berg said. "For many groups like ours it is difficult to get new members because people are so busy."

She adds that philanthropy is their focus and in May they will give scholarships to students at D. C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West High Schools.