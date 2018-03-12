Wausau Women's Club learns about a day in the life of a meteorol - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Women's Club learns about a day in the life of a meteorologist

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Members of the Wausau Women's Club spent time with Newsline 9 Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel to learn about forecasting the weather.

The group met at 2510 Restaurant in Wausau on Monday.

"We like learning about the community and the people living in it," said group president Grace Berg.

The organization has a long history in Wausau.

"We have been around for 141-years," Berg said. "For many groups like ours  it is difficult to get new members because people are so busy."

She adds that philanthropy is their focus and in May they will give scholarships to students at D. C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West High Schools.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.