Illinois driver injured when turkey smashes through windshield

An Illinois driver is lucky to be alive after a 25 pound turkey smashed through their windshield early Saturday morning near Decatur.

The Harristown Fire Protection District was called to a car versus turkey accident on U.S. Route 51 at the Sangamon River bridge just before 7 a.m. A vehicle was found with the driver's side windshield smashed out. The driver had multiple facial cuts and was covered in glass.

The 25-pound wild male turkey was found dead on the passenger floorboard.

The driver was treated for injuries, and the vehicle was towed.