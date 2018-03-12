Illinois driver injured when turkey smashes through windshield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Illinois driver injured when turkey smashes through windshield

DECATUR, Ill. (WEEK) -

An Illinois driver is lucky to be alive after a 25 pound turkey smashed through their windshield early Saturday morning near Decatur. 

The Harristown Fire Protection District was called to a car versus turkey accident on U.S. Route 51 at the Sangamon River bridge just before 7 a.m. A vehicle was found with the driver's side windshield smashed out. The driver had multiple facial cuts and was covered in glass. 

The 25-pound wild male turkey was found dead on the passenger floorboard. 

The driver was treated for injuries, and the vehicle was towed. 

