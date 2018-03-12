Water park duct collapse injures 5 in Ohio - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Water park duct collapse injures 5 in Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -- Part of a ventilation shaft has fallen into the pool area of an Ohio water park, injuring five people.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office described the injuries as minor after a large piece of the air conditioning duct, roughly 3 feet in diameter, fell on Monday into the wave pool and an adjacent pool for children at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Sandusky.

Kalahari says two associates were treated and released from a hospital, while three guests refused treatment.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the water park will remain closed until local and state officials finish their inspections.

Kalahari says its top priority is the safety and security of its guests. Water park officials say it will reopen when "all safety regulations are not only met, but exceeded."

