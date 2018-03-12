SPASH's reign as WIAA Division 1 state champion is over

A dynasty comes to an end.

“It should hurt right now a little bit," SPASH head coach Scott Anderson said. "In that locker room there were a lot of tears being shed.”

Three-time defending state champion SPASH misses out on Madison for the first time since 2014.

“Guys were down and sad because we put a lot of work into it, and they should be upset, but we had a great year and one we are really proud of,” Anderson said.

Oshkosh North snapped SPASH's 21-game postseason winning streak on Saturday, handing the Panthers a sectional final loss and ending their run.

“Between being able to take care of the ball and then giving them too many opportunities at the basket, it led to our demise,” Anderson said.

Despite losing their best player, forward Joey Hauser, to an injury, the Panthers rallied – finishing the season with a 20-6 record, adding a sixth conference championship to their resume in the process.

“We probably were going to be a better team with Joey, but we ended up being a pretty good team without him anyway," Anderson said. "Guys stepped up and helped fill that void collectively.”

“I don't think a lot of people expected much out of us, so we're not going to talk about what happened, the X's and O's, I am just really proud of how we finished this season,” SPASH senior guard Drew Blair said.

Now that a shot at becoming the first WIAA team to win four consecutive championships is no longer an option, the Panthers are taking some time to rebuild and reflect.

“On and off the court, all my memories with my teammates and coaches on the first two teams and this year was just so special,” Blair said.

“This was in no way any type of failure this season," Anderson said. "We had a tremendous season and I am so very proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish this year.”

Anderson says the Panthers are losing five core seniors, so there will be a lot of time available, but those spots will have to be earned.